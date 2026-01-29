Kochi corporation to re-estimate legacy waste at Brahmapuram

KOCHI: With the biomining of more than 1.43 lakh metric tonnes of accumulated waste at the Brahmapuram dump site yet to be completed, the Kochi corporation council has decided to re-estimate the amount of legacy waste remaining in the dump yard. According to the existing estimation, the corporation is required to pay an additional Rs 24.32 crore to the biomining agency for the rest of the work.

“We will appoint an agency to re-estimate the legacy waste remaining at the site,” said Henry Austin, a member of the corporation’s health standing committee.

“More than 7.15 lakh tonnes of legacy waste have been removed. Bhumi Green, the company carrying out biomining, has agreed to continue with the work. But we need a clear estimate of the quantity. The refuse-derived fuel (RDF) of the processed waste accumulated there should also be removed through biomining or processing.”

He also pointed out that financial implications and government stand on the matter are important in continuing with the project.

So far, the corporation has spent Rs 118.30 crore for biomining at Brahmapuram. Given the circumstances, the health standing committee has also decided to visit the site and assess the situation.