Kochi corporation to re-estimate legacy waste at Brahmapuram

KOCHI: With the biomining of more than 1.43 lakh metric tonnes of accumulated waste at the Brahmapuram dump site yet to be completed, the Kochi corporation council has decided to re-estimate the amount of legacy waste remaining in the dump yard. According to the existing estimation, the corporation is required to pay an additional Rs 24.32 crore to the biomining agency for the rest of the work.
“We will appoint an agency to re-estimate the legacy waste remaining at the site,” said Henry Austin, a member of the corporation’s health standing committee.
“More than 7.15 lakh tonnes of legacy waste have been removed. Bhumi Green, the company carrying out biomining, has agreed to continue with the work. But we need a clear estimate of the quantity. The refuse-derived fuel (RDF) of the processed waste accumulated there should also be removed through biomining or processing.”
He also pointed out that financial implications and government stand on the matter are important in continuing with the project.
So far, the corporation has spent Rs 118.30 crore for biomining at Brahmapuram. Given the circumstances, the health standing committee has also decided to visit the site and assess the situation.
V P Chandran, the UDF-backed councillor of the Vyttila division, said a report on the amount paid, dues, and the total expenses needs to be prepared. “We need to be aware of the spending in Brahmapuram and related projects too. It should be checked if there is any kind of corruption in the project. Lapses in follow-up and reporting may lead to other issues in the future,” he said.
The 16-month contract with Bhumi Green for the biomining of 7.5 lakh tonnes of waste expired last March and was extended till September, and further till November, in line with council decisions. However, a survey conducted by the National Institute of Technology, Kozhikode estimated over 8.43 lakh tonnes of legacy waste. Bhumi Green, meanwhile, has processed and removed 7 lakh tonnes of heritage waste from the site, as mentioned in the contract.
The newly elected council has also taken steps to construct a windrow compost plant at Brahmapuram for the treatment of solid waste and RDF.