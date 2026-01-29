Summit of Future begins in Kochi

KOCHI: The second edition of the Summit of Future began in Kochi on Wednesday. Ernakulam Collector G Priyanka inaugurated the four-day event at Kinfra International Convention Centre, Kakkanad.

In her inaugural address, the collector said the summit is not merely an academic exercise but a necessity for society at large. “The summit raises fundamental questions about who designs the future and the values that guide it. Such platforms send a strong message that a better future can be built through boundary-breaking dialogue.”

Jain University chancellor Chenraj Roychand, who presided over, underlined the importance of democratising education to ensure access for economically disadvantaged sections. He also announced the Jain Accelerator project, envisioned as a support system for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Stating that collective action is the only way to navigate an uncertain future, Infopark CEO Sushant Kurunthil said the summit has the potential to position Kerala as a model hub for future-ready development.

Scheduled from January 29 to February 1, the event will host over 200 sessions across seven areas including education, technology, and environment. Over 400 experts are expected to participate, while footfall is projected to cross 2 lakh visitors.