Forget pepper spray, first empower girls with mental strength to speak up

Adding to Seema’s framework that teaches children to trust themselves, Anu Suraj, founder of Swaraksha NGO, believes in teaching adults to become safe anchors.



“Building trust in the younger generation is essential for undoing the conditioning older generations grew up with,” she says.



“The basic thing to do is listen actively and genuinely to whatever a child says. They should feel there is someone to hear them out, no matter what.”



When a child speaks about discomfort, fear or harassment, the most basic response is to listen without interruptions, disbelief or judgement. “This helps the child feel seen and heard, removes shame, and makes them more confident about speaking up in time.”



Equally important is what not to say. “Do not ask distressing or probing questions that imply blame, ‘Why did you go there? What were you wearing? Why didn’t you stop it?’ Such questions re-traumatise them and make silence feel safer than speaking up,” says Seema.



Instead, simple statements matter. “Reassuring words like ‘I am very glad you told me’, ‘This is not your fault’, and ‘You don’t deserve this’ help children understand that responsibility lies with the perpetrator, not them. That’s the first step to self-assurance and confidence,” says Seema.

All experts agree that safety training must start early — long before an incident occurs.



“Teach children consent, boundaries, emotional literacy and respect. Schools must be involved too,” says Anu.



“Children should learn to identify unsafe situations, trust their instincts and name the discomfort they feel. Verbalising feelings is essential.”



Undoing social conditioning is not about erasing what has happened. It’s about unlearning fear, shame and self-blame. “Children need to hear repeatedly that harassment does not happen because of their behaviour, clothing, friendliness or silence. This has to be reinforced again and again,” says Anu.



She also urges adults to challenge everyday expectations that children should ‘adjust’ to discomfort to be polite. “That expectation itself needs to change. Do not normalise behaviours that protect abusers,” she says.



Another crucial aspect is understanding trauma responses.

“I often hear people ask, ‘Why didn’t the survivor speak up earlier?’ But not everyone responds immediately. There may be freeze responses, confusion, compliance or delayed reporting. These are protective responses. The body and mind are trying to keep one safe,” says Anu.

“Explaining this to children prevents self-judgement and shame.”

Seema explains this through a simple analogy. “Think of a harasser as a reckless driver whose brakes have failed. You would never blame the pedestrian for the car swerving at them,” she says.



“The danger comes from the driver’s loss of control — not the pedestrian’s presence. And if you froze seeing the car approach, that wasn’t weakness; it was your brain calculating survival.”



A new conditioning

Children learn more from observation than from instruction. If we want them to understand consent, respect and accountability, adults must practise it consistently — at home, in classrooms and in communities.



Anu suggests replacing fear-based messaging with skill-based learning. “Instead of teaching children to be constantly alert or afraid, teach emotional awareness, boundary-keeping, help-seeking and assertive communication in age-appropriate ways,” she says.



Ultimately, equipping the younger generation is not only about pepper spray or self-defence classes. It is about teaching them to trust their instincts, speak without shame, seek help without fear, and understand that safety is a right and not a privilege earned through silence.