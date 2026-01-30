KMRL MD welcomes metro funds

KOCHI: The budget has earmarked fresh allocations for Kochi metro rail’s phase II work and a plan to knit together this service with that of other transport modes into a unified network.

A amount of Rs 79.03 crore has been allocated as the external aided project (EAP) component of phase II, and RS 136.60 crore as the EAP share for developing integrated public transport in Kochi. “The budgetary support is indeed very welcome, and this focus on an integrated transport network and fund allocations towards it will augment our efforts to improve last-mile and first-mile connectivity in the city,” KMRL MD Loknath Behera told TNIE.

Urban planners have pointed out that the absence of seamless connectivity between public transport modes has reduced their effectiveness in easing congestion and encouraging commuters to shift away from private vehicles.