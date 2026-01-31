Seaweed steps into the spotlight

The two-day Indian International Seaweed Expo and Summit 2026, held at Kochi, brought together scientists, policymakers, industry leaders and innovators to explore one of India’s most promising yet underexplored marine resources — seaweed.

A key highlight was the strong emphasis on institutional research and policy support. In his keynote address, Dr Kannan Srinivasan, Director of CSIR–CSMCRI, underscored India’s growing scientific commitment to the sector.

“Seaweed is no longer a niche resource. With the right research ecosystem and policy support, it can become a cornerstone of sustainable industrial development,” he said.

Kannan also spoke about the establishment of a dedicated seaweed research institute in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and the rapidly expanding applications of seaweed, ranging from biodegradable packaging materials to industrial raw products. Stressing the need for stronger grassroots support, he added, “There has to be consistent backing for promoting seaweed cultivation. The ecosystem has already begun generating substantial income through collaborations with industrial organisations and corporate partners.”