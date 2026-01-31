Seaweed steps into the spotlight

The two-day Indian International Seaweed Expo and Summit 2026, held at Kochi, brought together scientists, policymakers, industry leaders and innovators to explore one of India’s most promising yet underexplored marine resources — seaweed.
A key highlight was the strong emphasis on institutional research and policy support. In his keynote address, Dr Kannan Srinivasan, Director of CSIR–CSMCRI, underscored India’s growing scientific commitment to the sector.
“Seaweed is no longer a niche resource. With the right research ecosystem and policy support, it can become a cornerstone of sustainable industrial development,” he said.
Kannan also spoke about the establishment of a dedicated seaweed research institute in neighbouring Tamil Nadu and the rapidly expanding applications of seaweed, ranging from biodegradable packaging materials to industrial raw products. Stressing the need for stronger grassroots support, he added, “There has to be consistent backing for promoting seaweed cultivation. The ecosystem has already begun generating substantial income through collaborations with industrial organisations and corporate partners.”
A panel discussion on community-level seaweed farming highlighted the simplicity and inclusiveness of the practice.
Experts said seaweed cultivation does not require fresh water or expensive infrastructure, making it feasible for coastal households to farm them near shore or backyard marine spaces. Government initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana have played a crucial role in introducing seaweed farming to coastal communities.
One of the most engaging sections of the expo was the special stalls showcasing value-added seaweed products, which drew curious crowds.
Seaweed-infused pineapple jam, ketchup and even seaweed kheer sparked curiosity among visitors. Ice creams, dessert jellies, gels and dry seaweed-based products were also on display.
The stalls also featured nutraceutical products developed from seaweed, aimed at managing health conditions such as diabetes, cholesterol and arthritis — signalling the crop’s growing relevance.
The summit also positioned India firmly within the global seaweed economy. “India is emerging as one of the most promising future markets, both as a consumer and a processor,” observes Stevan Hermans, a seaweed industry analyst from Belgium.
He noted that India is expected to add nearly 600 million people to its middle class over the next 25 years, driving demand for seaweed-derived products such as carrageenan used in food, pharmaceuticals and personal care.
“India’s long coastline and policy push under the Blue Economy framework could support commercial seaweed production to meet this demand,” he added.
Climate benefits formed another strong thread.
“Seaweeds also play a major role in carbon capture,” said Amritha Ganapathy B of CMFRI.
Beyond carbon capture, seaweed farming also improves water quality, reduces nutrient pollution and supports biodiversity, she added.