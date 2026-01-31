With love from Persia: Kyra brings authentic flavours to Kochi
Kochi’s dining scene is constantly evolving. And every once in a while, some new openings feel both exciting and assuring.
Kyra, the recently opened restaurant and restobar at Holiday Inn Cochin, does exactly that. Offering a carefully curated Greco-Persian-Turkish-inspired menu that is authentic, rich in flavour and consistently impressive from the first sip to the final bite.
The experience begins with a refreshing welcome drink, Island Dew, a cool and floral concoction made from coconut water, rose water, lemon juice, honey water and chia seeds. Soon, cocktails arrive, setting the tone for what Kyra promises: bold but not loud.
Fire Glow, a white rum-based drink with cold-pressed pineapple juice, saffron water, muddled parsley and a kick of bird’s eye chilli, is quite warming. Lavanta Grace is the star, with white rum, home-grown lavender, coconut, and butterfly pea flower syrup.
“It is an aromatic concoction,” says chef Subimon. The drinks, while avoiding sugary syrups, delivers fresh flavours.
The mezze selection is where Kyra truly shines. Starting with its dips, the Muhammara is bold and deep, its roasted red peppers and walnuts lifted by pomegranate molasses. Muttabal delivers a smoky depth from roasted eggplant, balanced with tahini and citrus, while Kashk-e Bademjan, a Persian classic, is rich and comforting.
The Tabbouleh is refreshingly light, parsley-forward and sharp with lemon — a welcome palate cleanser between richer dishes.
The Arabian Sambousek and falafel deserve special mention. The crisp pastry encasing minced lamb scented with dry mint and Arabic spices was refined and scrumptious, and the chickpea fritters were just the right amount of crispy and delicious.
The Apple & Goat Cheese salad brings an unexpected freshness — red and green apples, lettuce and slivered almonds paired with warm goat cheese and an orange basil dressing that brings everything together effortlessly.
The breads that are usually an afterthought are treated with respect here.
The Manakish is warm, lightly crisp yet tender. The Turkish Pita is light and airy with a golden crust, brushed with butter and sprinkled with za’atar. It pairs beautifully with the dips and grills that follow.
The Urfa Lamb Lahmacun is another standout — spiced minced lamb spread thin over flatbread, with herbs and a subtle sweetness from pomegranate molasses.
The mains take your experience up a notch; they are as generous as they are delicious. The signature mix grill meat platter brings together chicken sheesh, joojeh kebab, spiced chicken wings and chelo kebab, served with similar condiments from the mezze platter.
For seafood lovers, there is the signature seafood platter, featuring prawns, calamari, octopus, fish and lobster. The prawns are the highlight, plump, juicy and perfectly seasoned. The platter avoids the common pitfall of overcooking.
The Signature Adana Kebab stands tall (literally) on its own. The 1.5-metre-long spiced lamb skewer is served with lavash, sumac onions, charred chilli and bulgur pilaf. It arrives at your table with quite a celebration.
“Vegetarians are not sidelined either,” smiles the chef. A variety of options are at the centre of the menu. The Chermoula Cottage Cheese Kebabs, with char-grilled marinated cottage cheese, bell peppers and onions, are robust and satisfying.
“What sets the place apart is its ability to welcome partygoers and families alike, offering distinct spaces for all,” says Subimon, who brings over two decades of experience in Persian and Turkish cuisine straight to the heart of the city, making the lunch and dinner experiences equally exciting.