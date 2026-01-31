With love from Persia: Kyra brings authentic flavours to Kochi

Kochi’s dining scene is constantly evolving. And every once in a while, some new openings feel both exciting and assuring.

Kyra, the recently opened restaurant and restobar at Holiday Inn Cochin, does exactly that. Offering a carefully curated Greco-Persian-Turkish-inspired menu that is authentic, rich in flavour and consistently impressive from the first sip to the final bite.

The experience begins with a refreshing welcome drink, Island Dew, a cool and floral concoction made from coconut water, rose water, lemon juice, honey water and chia seeds. Soon, cocktails arrive, setting the tone for what Kyra promises: bold but not loud.

Fire Glow, a white rum-based drink with cold-pressed pineapple juice, saffron water, muddled parsley and a kick of bird’s eye chilli, is quite warming. Lavanta Grace is the star, with white rum, home-grown lavender, coconut, and butterfly pea flower syrup.

“It is an aromatic concoction,” says chef Subimon. The drinks, while avoiding sugary syrups, delivers fresh flavours.

The mezze selection is where Kyra truly shines. Starting with its dips, the Muhammara is bold and deep, its roasted red peppers and walnuts lifted by pomegranate molasses. Muttabal delivers a smoky depth from roasted eggplant, balanced with tahini and citrus, while Kashk-e Bademjan, a Persian classic, is rich and comforting.

The Tabbouleh is refreshingly light, parsley-forward and sharp with lemon — a welcome palate cleanser between richer dishes.