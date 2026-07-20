Ernakulam rural police register 330 drug cases and 390 arrests

KOCHI: The Ernakulam rural police on Sunday said they have registered a total of 330 cases and arrested 390 persons so far as part of Operation Toofan, the anti-narcotics drive launched to crack down on drug trafficking in the state.
In Ernakulam rural, Perumbavoor sub-division recorded the highest number of cases, with 130 cases and 155 arrests, followed by Aluva, where 75 cases were registered and 101 persons were arrested.
As part of the operation, police seized 145kg of cannabis, including 17kg of hybrid cannabis estimated at Rs 18 crore recovered from Perumbavoor. Ten persons, including the alleged kingpin and a couple, were arrested in the Rs 18 crore ganja case.
According to the police, the gang allegedly used tourist visas to Thailand to procure and smuggle hybrid cannabis into Kerala. Six vehicles, including luxury cars allegedly used for trafficking, were also seized.
The police also seized 35g of MDMA, 790g of hashish oil and 200g of heroin. Among those arrested in the heroin case, Shafiqul Islam, a native of Nagaon in Assam, is suspected to be a key supplier of the drug from Assam to Kerala.
District Police Chief K S Sudarshan said Operation Toofan also focuses on preventive measures through anti-drug awareness campaigns involving residents’ associations, traders, voluntary organisations, clubs, students and youth groups across the district.
Focus on preventive measures
District Police Chief K S Sudarshan said Operation Toofan also focuses on preventive measures through anti-drug awareness campaigns involving residents’ associations, traders, voluntary organisations, clubs, students and youth groups across the district