Pocso court accepts police findings, acquits Kochi woman in sexual abuse case

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha Pocso court has acquitted a woman after accepting the police’s findings that allegations accusing her of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy were fabricated.

The case was registered by Kuttampuzha police on September 4, 2022, based on a complaint filed by the boy’s mother. The complaint alleged that the woman repeatedly abused the child between April 15 and May 1, 2021, during his visits to a relative’s house.

However, following an investigation, police termed the allegations as false. Police concluded that the complaint was an act of reprisal after the woman had earlier lodged a Pocso complaint against one of the boy’s relatives. In that case, the relative was convicted by the Idukki fast track court for sexually assaulting the woman when she was a minor.