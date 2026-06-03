Delhi model’s drowning in Kerala quarry sparks questions over safety and accountability

KOCHI: The drowning of Delhi-based model and retail manager Divyanshu Joshi, 26, at a water-filled quarry in Pettamala near Perumbavoor has raised questions about safety protocols and the circumstances that led a professional fashion campaign team to a prohibited location.

Divyanshu, who worked and modelled for Delhi-based fashion label Karthik Research, died after entering the water-filled quarry on Thursday. According to the police, Divyanshu and two others reached the quarry ahead of the rest of the team. He entered the water and drowned before the others on the team could arrive.

Police said the group had identified the location in Paramada through social media reels. “They said they had actually planned to obtain official permission to shoot the next day,” a police officer said.

The officer said the panchayat had already installed a gate and locked the site, though residents frequently access the area through side routes.

“Among the three people involved, only Divyanshu entered the water. The others from their company arrived later, by which time he had already been taken out and the fire and rescue services personnel had reached the spot,” he said.