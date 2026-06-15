CMRL-Exalogic probe: Shibi Kartha appears before ED

KOCHI: Shibi Kartha, daughter of businessman Sashidharan Kartha, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Kochi on Monday in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic financial transactions case. ED has commenced questioning Shibi Kartha in connection with the ongoing investigation.

Shibi is the first person to be questioned by the agency after the ED initiated its latest round of investigation in the case.

Saran S Kartha, son of Sashidharan Kartha and Joint Managing Director of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL), was also expected to appear before the agency on Monday. However, sources indicated that he is likely to appear either later in the day or in the coming days.

The ED had initially planned to begin the questioning with Veena T, daughter of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. However, Veena informed the agency that she would be unable to attend the session scheduled for June 12 due to health reasons. The ED subsequently issued fresh summons, and she is expected to appear before investigators on June 17.

The agency has intensified efforts to gather additional details related to the alleged financial dealings between CMRL and Exalogic. Recently, a special court in Kochi allowed the ED's plea seeking access to records connected to the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe, including 134 documents attached to the SFIO report.

Sources said investigators are examining the financial transactions of CMRL and its business dealings with Exalogic as part of the money laundering probe. ED is also expected to question other senior CMRL officials in the coming days.

With the commencement of interrogations, the investigation is entering a crucial phase.