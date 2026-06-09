ED summons Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena in CMRL-Exalogic case; questioning on Friday

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Veena T in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic financial transactions case and directed her to appear for questioning at its Kochi office on Friday. Sources said summons were issued to nine persons, including Veena, as part of the ongoing money laundering investigation.

Earlier, the ED had questioned Veena during searches conducted in connection with the case. Sources said the agency was not satisfied with the clarity of some of the responses provided at that time, following which she was summoned to appear before the Kochi office. This is the first time that the ED has formally summoned Veena for questioning in the case.

Apart from Veena, summons have also been sent to Sharan S Kartha, son of businessman Shasidharan Kartha, and several officials of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).

The latest development comes amid the ED intensifying its probe following a high-level review meeting held in Kochi last week and chaired by ED Director Rahul Navin. According to sources, the meeting evaluated the evidence and information gathered so far in the case, including materials related to Veena. The director is learnt to have instructed officials to expedite further investigative steps.