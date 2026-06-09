ED summons Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena in CMRL-Exalogic case; questioning on Friday

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Veena T in connection with the CMRL-Exalogic financial transactions case and directed her to appear for questioning at its Kochi office on Friday. Sources said summons were issued to nine persons, including Veena, as part of the ongoing money laundering investigation.
Earlier, the ED had questioned Veena during searches conducted in connection with the case. Sources said the agency was not satisfied with the clarity of some of the responses provided at that time, following which she was summoned to appear before the Kochi office. This is the first time that the ED has formally summoned Veena for questioning in the case.
Apart from Veena, summons have also been sent to Sharan S Kartha, son of businessman Shasidharan Kartha, and several officials of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL).
The latest development comes amid the ED intensifying its probe following a high-level review meeting held in Kochi last week and chaired by ED Director Rahul Navin. According to sources, the meeting evaluated the evidence and information gathered so far in the case, including materials related to Veena. The director is learnt to have instructed officials to expedite further investigative steps.
The ED’s move also follows recent legal developments that strengthened the agency’s case. Recently, the High Court Division Bench dismissed CMRL’s appeal seeking to halt the ED investigation. The court clarified that the Enforcement Directorate could continue its probe and that there was no legal bar preventing the investigation.
In another major development, the ED had approached the special court dealing with corporate crimes on Saturday seeking records, including agreements between CMRL and Exalogic, as part of its ongoing money laundering probe. The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which had earlier seized the documents, informed the court that it had no objection to sharing them with the ED.
The court on Monday allowed the ED’s application seeking access to the records, including 134 documents attached to the SFIO report. Rejecting CMRL’s objections against sharing the documents, the court accepted the ED’s argument that the records were crucial for the investigation and questioning of those involved.
Sources said the investigation team believes the newly accessed documents have helped build a stronger and more foolproof case. Officials are also expecting to gather more information during the questioning scheduled on Friday.
Earlier, the agency had conducted raids at the residences linked to her father and Opposition leader Pinarayi Vijayan, her husband and MLA Mohammed Riyas, and the managing director of CMRL.