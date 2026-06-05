ED set to intensify CMRL-Exalogic probe after Kerala HC nod

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to intensify its investigation into the CMRL-Exalogic financial dealings following the Kerala High Court’s decision giving the green signal for the probe, sources said.

ED Director Rahul Navin on Friday reviewed the progress of investigation in the case during a high-level meeting held in Kochi. Top ED officials attended the meeting, where legal opinions of ED's legal team in various cases were presented and the status of ongoing investigations was assessed.

Sources said the ED leadership evaluated the progress of the CMRL-Exalogic investigation as satisfactory. Rahul Navin reportedly directed officials to expedite further proceedings and stressed the need for a foolproof investigation in the case.

The progress of the probe in several other ongoing ED cases in Kerala was also reviewed during the meeting. According to reliable sources, the financial watchdog is planning to question more persons linked to the alleged financial transactions involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions. Notices are likely to be issued in the coming days to Veena Vijayan and others for interrogation as part of the probe.

The ED had recently intensified its investigation into the alleged payments and financial transactions linked to the case, which has triggered major political debate in the state.