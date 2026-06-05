Kerala HC dismisses CMRL appeal; allows ED to continue probe linked to Pinarayi's daughter Veena

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday cleared the way for the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to continue its investigation into alleged illegal payments made by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) to Exalogic Solutions, the IT firm owned by T Veena, daughter of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Dismissing appeals filed by CMRL and its officials challenging the ED probe, a division bench comprising Justices Raja Vijayaraghavan V and KV Jayakumar upheld an earlier single-judge ruling that permitted the investigation to proceed.

The court held that the absence of an FIR or a complaint related to a scheduled offence does not prevent the ED from initiating civil proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It clarified that registration of a scheduled offence is mandatory only for criminal prosecution under Section 3 of the Act, and not for civil actions such as attachment of properties under Section 5 or inquiries conducted under Section 50.

Rejecting the plea to quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), the bench observed that the ECIR is not a statutory document and that even its non-registration would not hinder the commencement of civil proceedings under the PMLA. Consequently, the court found no grounds to interfere with the earlier judgment dismissing CMRL’s petition.

Following the verdict, counsel for CMRL sought two weeks of protection from coercive action to enable the company to approach the Supreme Court. The bench declined the request, stating that such relief could not be granted.