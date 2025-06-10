CMRL pay-off case: CM Pinarayi Vijayan opposes CBI probe

KOCHI: Opposing the plea for a CBI probe into the Cochin Minerals and Routiles Ltd (CMRL) pay-off case, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday filed an affidavit before the Kerala High Court stating that he has not received any kind of Illegal gratification from any company, including CMRL, whether directly or indirectly through his daughter’s firm- Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd. The insinuation that funds from CMRL were routed to him through Exalogic or any other entity is false.

The affidavit was filed in response to a Public Interest Litigation filed by M R Ajayan, a senior journalist based in Kochi, seeking a CBI probe. He submitted that a probe by the CBI was necessary to uncover the full extent of funds allegedly distributed by CMRL to various individuals.

In the affidavit, Pinarayi stated: “There is no compelling reason for the High Court to direct a CBI probe, that too when other agencies are already in action and when no prima facie case of criminal conduct by me is made out. I have utmost faith in the judiciary and the rule of law. However, I firmly believe that dragging the CBI into this matter at this juncture will be unnecessary and unjustified.”

The affidavit pointed out that this is a case of a fishing expedition where a litigant calls for a roving inquiry without any foundational facts to sustain the allegations. The petitioner, without producing any material before the court, has made bald and vague allegations.

The affidavit also denied the allegation raised by the petitioner that Exalogic is a ‘benami’ company or a front to receive kickbacks from CMRL. It is a matter of record that CMRL, a mineral-processing company, engaged Exalogic as an IT service provider around 2017.

As per the agreement with CMRL, Exalogic was to provide certain software and marketing consultancy services to CMRL for a fee. “However, I had no role whatsoever in this private contract between CMRL and Exalogic. I am not privy to the specifics of my daughter’s business activities, which were independent of me,” said Pinarayi.