Mouth injuries found in rogue makhna elephant captured in Kothamangalam

KOCHI: The rogue makhna elephant from Pindimana near Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district, which was tranquilised and radio-collared by the Forest Department on Thursday, had suffered injuries to its mouth, veterinarians who examined the animal said.

A makhna is a male elephant that does not have tusks.

According to the veterinarians, the teeth on the left side of the elephant's mouth were damaged. Forest officials suspect that the injury may have been caused when the elephant bit into a cracker-filled object.

Members of the Rapid Response Team (RRT), who had been monitoring the makhna, said the elephant was feeding only on grass. Though it was first darted with a tranquilliser at around 8.30 am, the animal continued moving deeper into the forest. Two more tranquilliser shots were administered at 2 pm and 3.30 pm before it could be brought under control.

Veterinarians cleaned the injured area in the mouth and administered antibiotics before releasing the elephant back into the wild.

Assistant Veterinary Forest Officers Binoy C Babu and Midhun O V treated the elephant.