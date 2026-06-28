Couple, toddler found dead in river, search on for eight-year-old daughter

KOCHI: A family’s desperate struggle for survival has ended in a tragedy that has left people in shock and raised troubling questions. As police continue to search for an eight-year-old girl missing after the bodies of her parents and younger brother were recovered from near the Muvattupuzha river. Uncertainty continues to drive the circumstances that drove the family to such an end.

The body of Narayanan, 45, who had been reported missing after the bodies of his wife and two-year-old son were recovered from the Mulakulam Bridge, was found on Saturday during a search operation by the fire and rescue services. The search for the couple’s daughter, a Class II student, is still under way.

Police suspect that the incident could be a case of collective suicide, allegedly driven by severe financial distress. The disappearance of the elder child has added a layer of mystery to the incident.

The tragedy came to light on Friday afternoon when the body of the two-year-old was recovered from the river, followed shortly by the body of Bijimol, 42. Search operations were subsequently intensified for Narayanan and their daughter.

According to police, Bijimol, who was visually impaired, lived with her husband and their two children under extremely difficult circumstances. The family reportedly survived by seeking financial assistance from devotees visiting places of worship.