Chilavanoor bund road bridge to be opened by May

KOCHI: The long-delayed reconstruction of the Chilavanoor bund road bridge has finally gathered momentum, with the much-awaited central steel span reaching the site.

“This 90-metre span was fabricated from a yard in Tiruchirappalli. However, its work was delayed for several reasons, which affected work in Chilavanoor. Now that

it is here, the bridge work is certain to pick up pace,” an official said. According to him, the bridge is likely to be completed by May, ahead of the monsoon season.

The less-than-200-metre bridge was a crucial link between Panampilly Nagar and Vyttila.

It was shut in 2024 for reconstruction with an increased height to facilitate the passage of water metro boats.

However, missed deadlines and prolonged inactivity had drawn sharp criticism from residents, many of whom rely on the route as a shortcut, completely avoiding the congested Sahodaran Ayyappan Road.