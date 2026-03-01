Empty galleries in stadium, but hardcore fans still hold hopes for their losing team

KOCHI: Saturday’s match against Inter Kashi FC carried plenty of hopes for Kerala Blasters, facing a ‘weak’ opponent in its home ground. But under the gloomy skies of impending summer rains in Kochi, the galleries of Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium remained sombre. No loud cheers welcomed the team, nor did the massive yellow flags waved in celebrations.

The third ISL match of Kerala Blasters FC began much earlier than usual in broad daylight in Kochi. A few hundred yellow-clad fans were scattered across the eastern and western galleries of JLN Stadium.

The team, after multiple failed attempts, struggled to find net in the pitch. Through their loud speakers, the leaders of the fan group ‘Manjappada’ made fervent calls to the almost empty seats “Do not lose hope. Win or loss, we keep cheering for our team”.

Silence loomed harder in the stadium as Inter Kashi’s Lithuanian forward Nauris Petkevicius darted the ball past Blasters’ goal keeper Arsh in the 34th minute. But the atmosphere started gaining cheerfulness in the second half as mid-field substitutes Ebindas Yesudasan and Marlon Roos Trujillo started steering attacks for the home side. Right after Inter Kashi’s Spanish forward Alfred Moya’s well-timed finish in the 78th minute, a very well executed set-piece by Kerala Blasters found the target in the 84th minute.