KWA gets NHAI permit to lay connection pipe to Poonithura

KOCHI: A glimmer of hope is in sight for residents of Poonithura as their water woes might end soon. KWA has received permission from National Highways Authority (NHAI) to dig up a stretch of NH 85 to lay an interconnection line from Petta pumping line to Poonithura main pipeline.

According to KWA officials, the interconnection is needed to resolve the longtime drinking water crisis faced by residents. “We have received NHAI’s permission to dig up the road, and we are in the process of transferring the bank guarantee needed to undertake the work. The work that will take no more than two days will begin soon,” said a senior KWA official. Earlier, the sketches submitted were rejected by the NHAI citing technical issues.

The Poonithura region falls under KWA Vyttila sub division. It receives water through a 4-inch pipeline from Thammanam pump house via Petta. The main line in the region passes along the NH through a 160 mm PVC pipeline. Now a new interconnection will ba laid to tap water directly from the Petta pumping line to the Poonithura main line so that water flow will increase.

“The officials have informed that water will be diverted from the 21-inch old pipeline from Petta to Refinery, which is not in use now. We hope the work will begin soon as the NH notification will expire within a week,” said Sankaranarayanan K S, secretary of the Mukkottil Temple Road Residents Association.