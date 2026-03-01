Once a sidekick to Banerji Road, Sastha Temple Road now awaits salvation

KOCHI: For every arterial road in Kochi, there is a sidekick. A quieter stretch that absorbs the traffic overflow. For the busy Banerji Road, that is Sastha Temple Road.

This 500-metre stretch allows motorists to slip past the bottleneck at Kaloor junction and rejoin the traffic stream closer to Edappally, avoiding signals, traffic snarl-ups and even road rages. But this sidekick has a weak link in its armour. A small, 10-metre bridge. Its weakening has now become the road’s undoing.

“The sides of the culvert are damaged. The bridge, I think, is now held up in part by the roots of a nearby banyan tree,” said Seema Santhosh, a resident.

Kayas, another local resident, said the same. “In some portions of the culvert, large cracks have appeared, and the walls even look detached,” he said.

Reconstruction works are obviously on. “But painfully slow,” Kayas pointed out.

“On some days, only a handful of workers are deployed at the site,” said Prabhas, another resident, who’d stopped at the nearby supermarket for groceries.

Indeed, the work has been dragging on for over a month now, greatly inconveniencing the nearby residents. Large boulders are placed on either end of the bridge to prevent large vehicles from taking it, but two-wheelers slip by. “But not autos,” said Jojo George, an autorickshaw driver.

For ride requests from the other side of the bridge, he has to endure two big signals at Kaloor. “By the time I get there, the ride gets cancelled. So many auto drivers are suffering,” Jojo said.