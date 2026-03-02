Arrangements in place for Makam Thozhal fest

KOCHI: In connection with the Makam Thozhal festival on Monday, Ernakulam rural police have made comprehensive security arrangements at the Chottanikkara Devi temple and adjoining areas.
Around 650 police personnel, including five DySPs, have been deployed under the supervision of district police chief K S Sudarsan.
Nearly 70 surveillance cameras have also been installed in and around the temple premises, said a source with the rural police.
For devotees arriving for darshan, extensive arrangements have been made to facilitate entry through multiple entrances. Besides, a separate queue system has been arranged for local residents, the officer said.
Traffic restrictions
Vehicles coming from the Mulanthuruthy side should not enter the road in front of the temple. Instead, keep to the left side of the road, take the bypass road, and proceed towards Kottayathupara
Vehicles arriving from Thiruvankulam–Kureekad side should avoid entering the front temple road and turn right to access the bypass road
Vehicles coming from Vennikulam and Muriyamangalam areas should proceed via Adiyakkal bridge, enter the main road through MLA Road, and then take the bypass road
Vehicles with devotees must be parked at the Chottanikkara school ground, parking grounds near the panchayat office and the parking ground opposite the petrol pump