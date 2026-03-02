Arrangements in place for Makam Thozhal fest

KOCHI: In connection with the Makam Thozhal festival on Monday, Ernakulam rural police have made comprehensive security arrangements at the Chottanikkara Devi temple and adjoining areas.

Around 650 police personnel, including five DySPs, have been deployed under the supervision of district police chief K S Sudarsan.

Nearly 70 surveillance cameras have also been installed in and around the temple premises, said a source with the rural police.

For devotees arriving for darshan, extensive arrangements have been made to facilitate entry through multiple entrances. Besides, a separate queue system has been arranged for local residents, the officer said.