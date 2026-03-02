Lack of maintenance renders corp’s gas crematoriums non-operational

KOCHI: At a time when the National Green Tribunal has directed the promotion of eco-friendly cremation methods, including the adoption of piped natural gas (PNG) or electric crematoriums to replace traditional wood-based pyres, gas crematoriums in the city remain non-operational. The corporation manages as many as nine crematoriums — both conventional and modern gas-based — and the lack of maintenance of gas crematoriums has become frustrating for the public.
“There are two gas crematoriums in Edakochi and Palluruthy in the West Kochi area. However, the Edakochi crematorium has not been maintained. Following a complaint, officials visited the crematorium and promised to complete the maintenance work on time,” said K J Basil, councillor of Edakochi North division. “Considering convenience and the low pollution rate, many are opting for gas crematoriums,” he added.
Meanwhile, the corporation has completed the installation and the work of the Palluruthy crematorium. The facility is expected to be opened for the public soon.
According to an official with the corporation, the tender proceedings and other work of several gas crematoriums are progressing. “The corporation is also looking for people to operate these crematoriums. We need trained persons or agencies. In cities like Thiruvananthapuram, both conventional and gas crematoriums are functional. We need to complete the tender proceedings and fix a fee before opening these facilities,” said the official.
Seena Gokulan, the health standing committee chairperson of the corporation, said that steps have been taken to carry out maintenance of gas crematoriums in the city. “Some crematoriums in Pachalam, Edappally, and other areas require repair work. Officials have looked into the issues, and they will be rectified soon.”
The corporation budget for 2026-27 has allocated Rs 2 crore for the maintenance of all crematoriums in the city, especially those in Palluruthy and Pullepady.
Basil said the public had been reluctant to use gas and electric crematoriums. “Earlier, people used to prefer conventional crematoriums for religious and spiritual reasons. However, now there has been a shift. Thus, we need to operate these crematoriums.”
“Gas-fired cremations produce lower emissions compared to traditional wood pyres. They are considered more sustainable. The process is much faster and requires less space than large-scale wood pyre areas. The public has also been demanding gas crematoriums. We have initiated steps to ensure these facilities are functional,” the official added.
Rs 2-cr budget allocation
Total crematoriums under the corporation: Pachalam, Veli Edappally, Ravipuram, Edakochi Pulleppady, Vathuruthy, Palluruthy, Koovappadom
Budget allocation for maintenance: Rs 2 crore