Lack of maintenance renders corp’s gas crematoriums non-operational

KOCHI: At a time when the National Green Tribunal has directed the promotion of eco-friendly cremation methods, including the adoption of piped natural gas (PNG) or electric crematoriums to replace traditional wood-based pyres, gas crematoriums in the city remain non-operational. The corporation manages as many as nine crematoriums — both conventional and modern gas-based — and the lack of maintenance of gas crematoriums has become frustrating for the public.

“There are two gas crematoriums in Edakochi and Palluruthy in the West Kochi area. However, the Edakochi crematorium has not been maintained. Following a complaint, officials visited the crematorium and promised to complete the maintenance work on time,” said K J Basil, councillor of Edakochi North division. “Considering convenience and the low pollution rate, many are opting for gas crematoriums,” he added.

Meanwhile, the corporation has completed the installation and the work of the Palluruthy crematorium. The facility is expected to be opened for the public soon.

According to an official with the corporation, the tender proceedings and other work of several gas crematoriums are progressing. “The corporation is also looking for people to operate these crematoriums. We need trained persons or agencies. In cities like Thiruvananthapuram, both conventional and gas crematoriums are functional. We need to complete the tender proceedings and fix a fee before opening these facilities,” said the official.