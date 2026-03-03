842 beds, 16 operation theatres...Kochi Medical College Hospital gets super-speciality block

KOCHI: The healthcare infrastructure in Ernakulam is set for a major upgrade with the inauguration of the super-speciality block at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. The eight-storey facility, housing 842 beds and 16 operation theatres, will be opened on Tuesday.

Built under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) projects, the new block was completed at a cost of Rs 286.66 crore.

“Since 2016, the government has taken steps to create posts and upgrade facilities at the medical college. Despite a high number of emergencies, services like neurosurgery and other critical treatments were insufficient. The new block will address these gaps. In addition, 90 new posts have been created,” Industries Minister P Rajeeve said.

The hospital now features advanced facilities, including a neonatology unit, a modern labour room, state-of-the-art scanning and X-ray equipment, 18 lifts, parking for 715 cars, an RO plant, and reliable water supply.

As Kerala’s commercial and industrial hub, Kochi has long demanded a multispeciality block with expanded departments. Patients from Idukki’s high ranges and Alappuzha’s coastal areas also frequently seek specialised care here. The foundation stone was laid in 2019, with completion originally scheduled for December 2020. Construction was delayed due to the Covid pandemic and other challenges.

“The hospital currently has 550 beds, five operation theatres, and 32 ICU beds. The new block will allow us to treat more patients and strat additional departments, providing comprehensive care,” said Dr Ganesh Mohan, superintendent of Government Medical College Hospital.