Tree branches, bruised egos and an axe to grind

KOCHI: When a fighter jet crosses into another country’s airspace, it triggers warnings — and if ignored, consequences. Senior lawyers say a similar principle often plays out much closer to home — in the narrow stretch of air between neighbouring houses.

In Ernakulam district, a quarrel over tree branches crossing a property line escalated into a police case and courtroom battle — what some lawyers now refer to as an ‘airspace fight’.

The dispute dates back to January 2022 in a village where two brothers in their 50s lived on adjacent plots. The trouble began when branches of trees on the elder brother’s property allegedly extended into his younger sibling’s compound. Unhappy with this, the latter filed a complaint with authorities.

Soon after, an argument reportedly broke out between the two. The matter escalated when the younger of the two lodged a police complaint accusing the elder brother and his sons of trespass and property damage. According to the FIR and court records, he alleged that while he was at his shop conducting business, the trio entered his property, unleashed his goats, switched on a motor and wasted water, and removed five stones from the compound wall, causing damage estimated at Rs 5,000.

The case eventually came up before the judicial first class magistrate court. In its judgment, the court highlighted several inconsistencies in the complainant’s version. The alleged incident was said to have taken place at 4.30pm. The complainant admitted that his house was just 5km away from the police station, yet there was a one-day delay in filing the complaint. No convincing explanation was offered for this delay.