19-year-old’s organs donated to four

KOCHI: Edavanakkad native Jasliya Johnson, 19, bid farewell to this world, but saved four lives through organ donation. A second-year BCom student at the Morning Star College in Angamaly, Jasliya was declared brain dead on Tuesday after having suffered an accident on February 28. Angamaly police took her to a private hospital nearby.

She was later shifted to the Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva. Health Minister Veena George paid her respects to the deceased and expressed gratitude to the family for the decision to donate her organs.

The Ernakulam Rural police have traced the car that was involved in the accident. The police said the car, registered in the name of George Thomas of Athirampuzha, Kottayam, was located at the residence of his son’s friend in Thuravoor.

The probe team is verifying who was behind the wheel when the accident took place