CCTV access woes cloud cops’ vision as polls near

KOCHI: Two months after the cloud storage contract expired, the Kochi police are still unable to access archived footage from around 400 surveillance cameras across the city. There is no clarity from the top brass on when the issue would be settled, adding to the officers’ burden at a time when elections are approaching in the state and the city is expecting VVIP visits.

The cloud service agreement linked to the cameras lapsed on December 31, 2025. Officers expected the matter to be resolved ahead of the election season, but no decision has been taken so far. Sources indicated that some of the cameras installed at key junctions and sensitive areas are also not functioning.

Senior police officials said higher authorities were apprised of the matter and expressed hope that clarity would emerge this month.

The surveillance network was installed and maintained by Cochin Smart Mission Ltd under the Smart City project. Sources said renewing the cloud storage and associated maintenance would require around `7 crore. However, questions are being raised over why the renewal process was not initiated before the contract lapsed.

The issue has since been taken up with the local self-government department (LSGD) to determine the future administrative control of the cameras. Police officials said alternative funding options, including tapping Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) support, are being explored. However, they pointed out that such efforts can move forward only if there is clarity on who holds operation and maintenance (O&M) responsibility.