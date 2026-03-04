Kochi Metro luanched Braille-enabled facilities at Changampuzha station to boost accessibility

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Limited on Wednesday luanched Braille-enabled facilities at the Changampuzha metro station, marking a step towards making urban transport more accessible for visually impaired commuters.

The initiative, implemented in collaboration with CII Young Indians under Project Disha, aims to help visually impaired passengers navigate the station independently and with confidence.

KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera inaugurated the facilities in the presence of CII Young Indians representatives and Dr Reem S, a frequent commuter who is visually impaired.

“It is a wonderful, thoughtful initiative on the part of KMRL,” said Dr Reem S, an assistant professor of English at Maharaja’s College.

“Having the Braille script installed at strategic points at the station entrance and exit, and across the terminal, in combination with the already existing tactile paths, makes our mobility smooth and simple,” she highlighted.

Tactile paths have been part of the metro system since its inception in 2017. According to the professor, the staff at the terminal are more than accommodating of the special needs of passengers.

“I always get help, even without asking. But as you know, I, and many others like me, wish not to be a spectacle, a burden to others. Having the Braille script induces a sense of independence,” Reem explained.