Kochi Metro luanched Braille-enabled facilities at Changampuzha station to boost accessibility

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Limited on Wednesday luanched Braille-enabled facilities at the Changampuzha metro station, marking a step towards making urban transport more accessible for visually impaired commuters.
The initiative, implemented in collaboration with CII Young Indians under Project Disha, aims to help visually impaired passengers navigate the station independently and with confidence.
KMRL Managing Director Loknath Behera inaugurated the facilities in the presence of CII Young Indians representatives and Dr Reem S, a frequent commuter who is visually impaired.
“It is a wonderful, thoughtful initiative on the part of KMRL,” said Dr Reem S, an assistant professor of English at Maharaja’s College.
“Having the Braille script installed at strategic points at the station entrance and exit, and across the terminal, in combination with the already existing tactile paths, makes our mobility smooth and simple,” she highlighted.
Tactile paths have been part of the metro system since its inception in 2017. According to the professor, the staff at the terminal are more than accommodating of the special needs of passengers.
“I always get help, even without asking. But as you know, I, and many others like me, wish not to be a spectacle, a burden to others. Having the Braille script induces a sense of independence,” Reem explained.
She added that the initiative also normalises impairment in the eyes of the public. “At a time when the installation of Braille script is starting to get overlooked, KMRL’s act has catapulted its relevance into prominence,” she said.
The station has been equipped with a tactile Braille station map that allows users to understand the layout of the premises through touch. In addition, Braille markings have been installed on handrails to provide continuous wayfinding assistance while moving through the station.
Key facilities have also been identified with Braille signboards to ensure better accessibility.
“The integrated system is designed to enable visually impaired passengers to plan their journey on their own, reduce dependence on others for assistance, and move around the station with greater ease and assurance,” a metro official said.
To ensure that the investment benefits the community, Reem suggested regular announcements in the terminal to notify passengers about the tactile paths and Braille scripts. “This way, people can take care not to block them,” she said.
She also pointed out that new visually impaired passengers could benefit from additional Braille scripts explaining the routes served by the terminal.
Metro officials indicated that these suggestions would be taken up promptly.
Meanwhile, CII Young Indians is considering extending Project Disha beyond Changampuzha station. “We are in discussions with the metro team about this. The next steps will soon be underway. The ambition is to make this widely used public mobility system more inclusive,” Mathew Kuruvilla of CII Young Indians said.