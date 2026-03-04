‘Pink Line’ skeleton rises, KMRL clears key milestones

KOCHI: The skeletal outline of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd’s phase 2 corridor is becoming increasingly visible with core structural works crossing key milestones over the past weeks.

Civil works on the ‘Pink Line’, TNIE has learned, are nearly 50% complete. Officials have expressed confidence that momentum will pick up in the coming months, especially with the station works also commencing on the sites at Chembumukku and Padamughal.

These were the two sites that had earlier threatened to significantly delay the project.

Indeed, at Chembumukku, though St Michael’s Church authorities had agreed to part with the required land, the project got caught up in procedural hurdles.

“We were waiting for the formal land acquisition notification from the collectorate. This has now arrived, and with that, the work on the site commenced. The work on other portions is progressing well,” a metro official said.

At Padamugal, a portion of the proposed station site faced resistance from a landowner. Metro authorities have since identified an alternative location and finalised it.

“The work on the station on the left side of the road has begun, following formal land acquisition notifications. We are awaiting notifications for land on the right side of the road,” the official said.

“The discussions regarding that are over, and everything is finalised. So, it won’t be long now,” he added.