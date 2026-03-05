Construction of septage treatment plant commences at Brahmapuram

KOCHI: The construction of the faecal sludge treatment plant to treat septage transported through trucks to Brahmapuram was inaugurated on Tuesday. The project aims to strengthen the sewage treatment system in the city and nearby areas.

The 1 MLD (million litres per day) capacity plant is being constructed under the AMRUT scheme on 3.8 acres at Brahmapuram. An amount of Rs 30.23 crore has been allocated for the project, with Rs 10.1 crore each contributed by the central government, state government and the Kochi corporation.

The Integrated Rural Technology Centre, headquartered in Palakkad, is executing the project under the DBOT (design, build, operate, transfer) model.

“The plant is being established to provide a permanent solution to issues such as water body pollution and mosquito breeding. A 5 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) constructed under the first phase of AMRUT is functioning at Elamkulam.

Also, the construction of a 1.1 MLD STP at Edakochi is in its final stage. The tender procedures for a 5 MLD STP and a 40-km sewer network are also nearing completion. The Brahmapuram project is scheduled to be completed within two years,” Mayor V K Minimol said.

She also said these measures are not a complete solution and that the city requires a sewage treatment capacity of at least 120 MLD. The new plant will be capable of treating 200 truckloads of waste per day.