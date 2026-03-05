Construction of septage treatment plant commences at Brahmapuram

KOCHI: The construction of the faecal sludge treatment plant to treat septage transported through trucks to Brahmapuram was inaugurated on Tuesday. The project aims to strengthen the sewage treatment system in the city and nearby areas.
The 1 MLD (million litres per day) capacity plant is being constructed under the AMRUT scheme on 3.8 acres at Brahmapuram. An amount of Rs 30.23 crore has been allocated for the project, with Rs 10.1 crore each contributed by the central government, state government and the Kochi corporation.
The Integrated Rural Technology Centre, headquartered in Palakkad, is executing the project under the DBOT (design, build, operate, transfer) model.
“The plant is being established to provide a permanent solution to issues such as water body pollution and mosquito breeding. A 5 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) constructed under the first phase of AMRUT is functioning at Elamkulam.
Also, the construction of a 1.1 MLD STP at Edakochi is in its final stage. The tender procedures for a 5 MLD STP and a 40-km sewer network are also nearing completion. The Brahmapuram project is scheduled to be completed within two years,” Mayor V K Minimol said.
She also said these measures are not a complete solution and that the city requires a sewage treatment capacity of at least 120 MLD. The new plant will be capable of treating 200 truckloads of waste per day.
Waste-to-energy plant to be set up: Minister
T’Puram: Local Self-Governments Minister M B Rajesh on Wednesday announced that a centralised waste-to-energy plant will be set up at Brahmapuram, Ernakulam, to process reject waste generated across the state. The minister told reporters Kerala generates around 600 tonnes of reject waste per day, which is currently transported to cement factories in neighbouring states for disposal. “In the long term, depending on other states to manage our reject waste is not a viable option. We need to become self-sufficient.” He added that a consultant has been appointed to implement the project.
Biomedical waste plant commissioned
Kochi: The community-level incinerator plant constructed at Brahmapuram for the scientific disposal of used diapers and sanitary pads was inaugurated by Mayor V K Minimol on Wednesday. The 3.5-tonne-per-day-capacity biomedical waste treatment plant is built at a cost of Rs 3.49 crore, including the operations and maintenance cost for two years. As part of the doorstep collection initiative, she also flagged off the vehicle carrying the collected biomedical waste to Brahmapuram. Deputy Mayor Deepak Joy presided over the function.