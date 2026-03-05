Hit & run: Delay in arresting accused sparks protest in Kochi

KOCHI: The death of Jasliya Johnson, a 19-year-old BCom student of Morning Star College, in a road accident on February 28 has sparked concern among students and faculty over the delay in officially recording the arrest of the accused.

Jasliya met with the accident while returning from work on February 28. Police traced the car involved in the incident and identified its owner on March 3. However, as of Tuesday, the arrest of those allegedly behind the wheel — who reportedly fled the scene after hitting her — had not been formally recorded.

Expressing their concern, a group of students and teachers visited the Angamaly police station on Wednesday. “We went there to share our concern with the police regarding the delay in recording the arrest of the culprits. The police informed us the accused have been identified and that the arrest will be recorded soon. We trust them and hope stern action will be taken to ensure justice for our student,” said Rinu K Louis, a teacher.

Sources said the main apprehension among students and others was that the delay in recording the arrest could benefit the accused, particularly if the vehicle had been driven under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident. Although the police have identified the accused, the arrest has been delayed to ascertain who was driving the vehicle, a source said.

Police have reportedly collected CCTV footage from the area. According to information available, only two medical students were in the car that hit Jasliya. Responding to concerns, District Police Chief K S Sudarshan said sections including culpable homicide not amounting to murder have been invoked and that the delay would not help the accused.