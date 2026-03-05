Kochi

Kochi Metro unveils Braille-enabled facilities

KMRL managing director Loknath Behera inaugurated the facilities along with CII-Young India representatives and Dr Reem S, a frequent commuter who’s visually impaired.
Kochi Metro Rail Limited Managing Director Loknath Behera inaugurating the newly introduced Braille-enabled facilities at Changampuzha Park metro station on Wednesday.
Kochi Metro Rail Limited Managing Director Loknath Behera inaugurating the newly introduced Braille-enabled facilities at Changampuzha Park metro station on Wednesday.(Photo | A Sanesh)
Ronnie Kuriakose
Updated on
1 min read

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on Wednesday unveiled braille-enabled facilities at Changampuzha metro station. The initiative, implemented in collaboration with CII-Young Indians under Project Disha, aims to help visually impaired commuters navigate the station.

KMRL managing director Loknath Behera inaugurated the facilities along with CII-Young India representatives and Dr Reem S, a frequent commuter who’s visually impaired. “It is a wonderful, thoughtful initiative on the part of KMRL,” said Dr Reem, assistant professor of English at Maharaja’s College, told TNIE.

The station has been equipped with a tactile braille station map that allows users to understand the layout of the premises. Braille markings have been installed on handrails to provide wayfinding assistance while moving through the station.

Kochi Metro
Braille-enabled facilities

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com