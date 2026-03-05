Kochi Metro unveils Braille-enabled facilities

KOCHI: Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) on Wednesday unveiled braille-enabled facilities at Changampuzha metro station. The initiative, implemented in collaboration with CII-Young Indians under Project Disha, aims to help visually impaired commuters navigate the station.

KMRL managing director Loknath Behera inaugurated the facilities along with CII-Young India representatives and Dr Reem S, a frequent commuter who’s visually impaired. “It is a wonderful, thoughtful initiative on the part of KMRL,” said Dr Reem, assistant professor of English at Maharaja’s College, told TNIE.

The station has been equipped with a tactile braille station map that allows users to understand the layout of the premises. Braille markings have been installed on handrails to provide wayfinding assistance while moving through the station.