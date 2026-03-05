No injuries found in Suraj Lama’s postmortem examination

KOCHI: The postmortem report of Suraj Lama, a Bengaluru native who went missing after being deported from Kuwait to Kochi and was later found dead in a marshy area in Kalamassery, has revealed that there were no injuries on the available body tissues to account for the death. It concludes that the possibility of death due to drowning cannot be ruled out. A report in this regard was filed in the High Court.

Meanwhile, the court has sought reports from the Immigration Department and the police in connection with the deportation and subsequent disappearance of the late Suraj Lama. The postmortem report stated that there was no evidence of poisoning. Changes in the mortal remains due to advanced decomposition precluded a definitive opinion on the exact cause of death. In the absence of diagnostic gross autopsy findings, the possibility of death due to drowning may be considered based on the history, circumstantial evidence provided by the police, and laboratory findings.

When the case came up for hearing, the Deputy Solicitor General of India (DSGI) submitted that specific instructions would be obtained from the Immigration Department and that a detailed report would be filed by the next posting date.