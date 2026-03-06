Highway ‘development’ seals off Edappally, Marottichuvadu areas

KOCHI: For the residents of Edappally and Marottichuvadu, crossing National Highway 66 has become a daily gamble with their lives. For, as work on the highway progressed, pedestrian access across the busy stretch disappeared. The zebra crossing and traffic signal that residents once relied on were removed during the recent underpass construction.

The existing foot overbridge is also set to be dismantled, leaving residents to negotiate a high-speed corridor with no safe crossing point.

“Edappally, Marottichuvadu and the Thrikkakara temple region were once socially interconnected. Now, with this ‘development’ work, the region feels like it’s been cut in two,” a local resident said.

Earlier, a staircase from the service road reached the elevated stretch of the highway, connecting the two levels. This has now been physically blocked with a large concrete side wall, effectively sealing off the neighbourhoods.

Many are thus forced to walk a kilometre to the Edappally junction nearby. “But this isn’t always practical, especially for school students and the elderly,” the person pointed out.