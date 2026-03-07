Teething troubles affect Kochi water distribution after Suez takeover

KOCHI: Water-supply disruptions have surfaced in several parts of Kochi days after French multinational Suez took over operations of the city’s water distribution system under the Kerala Urban Water Services Improvement Programme (KUWSIP).

Areas around Kaloor reported irregular supply over the past two days, even as residents in other parts of the city flagged early signs of summer water stress. Kerala Water Authority (KWA) officials attributed the disruption to “minor operational issues” following the transition of operations to the French utility firm on February 27. “The new operator has taken charge of distribution and pumping operations. Some teething troubles are expected as the team familiarises itself with the network and pumping systems,” a KWA official said.

However, the disruption has also highlighted the city’s growing water demand and ageing infrastructure, which have been contributing to irregular supply in several areas. Localities such as Palluruthy, West Kochi, Poonithura, Panampilly Nagar, and Vaduthala are among those frequently reporting shortages.

Residents say tanker water has already begun supplementing supply in some neighbourhoods. “Parts of Panampilly Nagar are facing shortages even though summer has only just begun. Water tankers have started arriving to fill storage tanks in some areas,” said Meena Benjamin, a resident.

Councillor Henry Austin pointed to infrastructure issues affecting supply. According to him, one of the two major tanks at the Thammanam pumping station had collapsed earlier, forcing pumping operations to rely on a single tank. “Because of this, the available quantity has reduced,” he said.