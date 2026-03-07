Three arrested for filming Iranian warship at Kochi port

KOCHI: Three men, including two employees of a private English television news channel, were arrested on Saturday for allegedly trespassing into a prohibited area and filming an Iranian warship anchored at Kochi port.

A reporter and a cameraman from the Thiruvananthapuram bureau of the channel were booked based on a complaint filed by an inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). A 57-year-old boat driver was also booked in the case, sources with the Kochi city police said.

According to the complaint, the media personnel allegedly entered the high-security Southern Coal Berth (SCB) area of the Cochin Port Authority around 8 am on Saturday. They are accused of trespassing into the restricted zone and capturing photographs and videos of a ship owned by Iran that had anchored at the port as part of a humanitarian arrangement based on a diplomatic decision of the Government of India.

“When the suspects arrived at the spot, CISF personnel warned them that it was a matter of national security. However, despite the warning, they allegedly proceeded into the port area and filmed the ship,” said an officer with the Harbour Crime Police Station.