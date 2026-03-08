Kerala urged to develop innovation hubs to boost capital inflow

KOCHI: Kerala should identify and develop innovation centres within the state to attract capital and strengthen its knowledge economy, experts said at a conclave of IT professionals held in Kochi on Saturday.

The observation was made during a conclave titled ‘Keralam Next — Economy, AI and Sustainable Growth’ organised by the State IT and Professionals Congress, the IT feeder wing of the P J Joseph-led Kerala Congress.

The event sought to create a platform for IT professionals ahead of the assembly elections, focusing on the state’s economic challenges, emerging opportunities, and the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in future growth.

Experts who spoke at the event noted that Kerala’s advanced stage of demographic transition and the continued outflow of labour have made it difficult for the state to attract sufficient capital.

“It is important that Kerala identifies innovation centres in the state itself,” said academician and public policy expert Emmanuel Thomas, head of the economics department at St Thomas’ College (Autonomous), Thrissur.

The panellists also stressed the need to integrate sustainability into the state’s economic thinking and explore opportunities to attract investments such as data centres.

They said leveraging Kerala’s hydro potential could help the state position itself strongly in the cloud computing ecosystem.

The discussions also highlighted the need to address unemployment and the state’s fiscal challenges to ensure sustained economic growth.

Among those who shared their insights at the conclave were Prof P K Abdul Asiz, vice chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University; Dr James Joseph, CEO of God’s Own Food Solutions; Dr Ann George, public finance expert; and other experts. The event was held at Jain University in Kochi.

Speaking at the conclave, Apu John Joseph, president of the Kerala State IT and Professional Congress, said the state needs more consistent follow-through in its economic policies.