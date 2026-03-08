Residents protest plans to revive Kaloor sewage treatment plant

KOCHI: The 750-kilolitres-per-day sewage treatment plant (STP) outside the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium operated by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) has triggered concerns among local residents.

Located in the densely populated neighbourhood of Kaloor, the stadium area is surrounded by apartment complexes and public facilities and remains active throughout the day with people gathering for leisure, sports and other activities.

Residents say one of their biggest worries is the proximity of the facility to major drinking water infrastructure operated by the Kerala Water Authority. A water storage tank with a capacity of around 45 lakh litres is located close to the STP, raising fears that any leak from the ageing sewage infrastructure could potentially contaminate the nearby drinking water system.

Sethunath Mukundan, president of the Pallippuram Residents Association, said the scale and location of the plant are worrying for those living in the area. “JLN Stadium is one of the most active public spaces in Kochi. People gather here from early morning until late night for exercise and sports activities. Establishing a sewage treatment plant of this scale in the middle of a densely populated residential area raises serious concerns about odour, environmental pollution and its impact on residents’ daily lives,” he said.

Local residents point out that the plant was constructed several years ago but had remained largely unused. According to them, the facility is now being handed over to a private agency after GCDA cleared its maintenance. Last week, when tankers carrying sewage arrived at the site, residents organised a protest. They raised concerns about the origin of the sewage transported to the locality.