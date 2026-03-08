Two dozen flights operate in Kochi-West Asia sector

KOCHI: Even amid tensions in West Asia on account of the ongoing conflict, flight services between Kochi and several Gulf destinations continued to operate on Saturday.

CIAL, the operator of Kochi airport, reported 14 incoming flights and nine departures in the West Asia sector, connecting key cities such as Dubai, Muscat, Jeddah, Sharjah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.

Air India Express accounted for a major share of the services on the day. It operated four incoming flights, from Ras Al Khaimah, Muscat and Sharjah; and one return service to Muscat. Saudi carrier Saudia operated two inbound services from Jeddah and Riyadh, along with two outbound flights to the same destinations.The Kochi-Dubai sector saw two services, operated by Emirates and flydubai.

Meanwhile, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi operated a flight from Abu Dhabi that later departed on the return sector, while Air Arabia scheduled a return service connecting Kochi and Sharjah.

Oman Air operated two arrivals from Muscat along with two return departures, maintaining one of the busiest links in the Kochi-West Asia sector.

IndiGo operated an arrival from Muscat, while Akasa Air scheduled a Jeddah–Kochi service later in the day.