CBSE schools seek Kerala Governor Arlekar's help to curb students' digital dependency

KOCHI: The National Council of CBSE Schools (NCCS) has formally sought the intervention of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to place before authorities the growing concern regarding excessive screen time and digital dependency among children and adolescents.

Secretary general of NCCS Indira Rajan said it is encouraging that the prime minister has initiated policy discussions on digital safety, online regulation, and student well-being.

“Several measures to promote responsible technology use and strengthen cyber safety and mental health support for children are under consideration and phased implementation, which strongly supports our collective efforts. The NCCS has already submitted representations to the President, the prime minister, the Union education minister, and Kerala chief minister, seeking coordinated and timely action,” she said.

According to her, in their representation, they have highlighted that unregulated digital exposure is emerging as a serious educational, psychological, and social challenge, particularly among students below 16 years. NCCS has proposed some measures that include a structured, age-oriented regulatory framework for students below 16 years, state-level guidelines to limit unsupervised access to social media platforms, integration of digital literacy and digital citizenship education in school curricula, coordinated monitoring mechanisms involving parents and schools.