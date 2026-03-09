Emergency skills in focus as over 1k residents get CPR training in Alangad

KOCHI: In a bid to enhance emergency response, more than 1,000 residents of Alangad panchayat in Ernakulam were trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) as part of an initiative to prevent sudden cardiac deaths and raise awareness on cardiac health.

The ‘CPR Literacy Kalamassery’ project, kicked off in late February, was launched as part of the ‘Oppam Kalamassery’ led by Industries Minister P Rajeeve. The training programme will also be expanded to other local bodies in the constituency soon.

The project was carried out by the Heart Care Foundation, an NGO focusing on heart care, awareness, and supporting patients, in collaboration with various medical institutions. The initiative aims to train ordinary citizens in emergency life-saving skills to manage sudden cardiac arrests.

“With the cooperation of several agencies, hospitals, and the local body, we were able to successfully train over 1,000 people in CPR. Additionally, training sessions were held at higher secondary schools within the panchayat. We aim to inculcate the knowledge and ability to perform CPR, a critical life-saving skill that significantly improves survival rates for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests. We also showcased a video on the significance of CPR and techniques to be learned to create awareness among the public,” said Dr Jo Joseph, foundation trustee.