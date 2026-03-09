EPFO achieves 100% settlement of women's claims in Kochi, Lakshadweep

KOCHI: In a unique administrative initiative in connection with International Women’s Day, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) offices in Kochi and Lakshadweep achieved 100% settlement of eligible claims filed by women members.

As part of a month-long campaign titled “Her Claim, Her Right: With Promptness”, held from February 1 to March 7, the offices settled around 25,000 claims, releasing Rs 82.78 crore to women beneficiaries across various claim categories.

Officials said the initiative was inspired by discussions with Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment and MSME. Acting on the idea, the Kochi office undertook additional efforts to ensure prompt processing, with all claims in March settled within 24 hours.

The minister appreciated the effort, noting that such measures demonstrate how administrative systems can translate commitments to women’s empowerment into tangible outcomes, officials added. About 140 officers and staff, including A Ravi, Regional PF Commissioner of Kerala Zone, attended the programme.