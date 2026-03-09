Roadside vendors invade scenic Fort Kochi

KOCHI: When it comes to Fort Kochi, the famous idiom ‘fence eating the crop’ applies very aptly! Fort Kochi’s charm as a heritage tourism destination is being eroded by the cancer of vote bank politics. Politics that has led to a deluge of roadside vendors, which, in turn, is causing foreign tourists to gradually ditch Fort Kochi as a preferred destination, claim homestay owners.
In the past, taking a turn along the cobbled paths and roads at Fort Kochi was like going back in time. The colonial-era buildings, churches, Chinese fishing nets and other monuments, in addition to the beach, held the tourists in awe.
“But now, the place that was famous for its unique, blended heritage of Chinese, Jewish, Arab, and European influences has now been taken over by unsightly monstrosities called colloquially ‘pettykadas’,” said a concerned resident of Fort Kochi who sought anonymity, fearing a backlash from the vendors who he alleges have ties with the local goons.
They have become a menace, said Melvin Joseph, vice president of Kerala Latin Catholic Association’s (KLCA) Fort Kochi unit. “All footpaths in Fort Kochi have been encroached by the roadside vendors. The situation is such that visitors have to walk on the road while sightseeing. We have been asking the authorities at Kochi corporation to take measures to curb the menace,” he added.
The situation is such that now all the tourists get to see when they come to Fort Kochi are stalls in pinks and blues in various shapes and sizes, said M P Sivadathan, director. Kerala State Homestay and Tourism Society (KHATS). He asked a very valid question — “Shouldn’t Kochi corporation, led by the Mayor, take a strong decision in this regard and act upon it?” However, just like every Fort Kochiite, he too points towards the fact that people’s representatives are afraid to act.
“They fear that they will lose votes. They are not bothered whether the place, which is a historic one, goes to the dogs! All they want to safeguard is their political career,” said Sivadathan. The issue is not a very new one, he added. He explains how, around 15 years ago, an initiative was undertaken to relocate 66 roadside vendors from Fort Kochi.
“Kiosks were built, and these vendors were relocated. However, these vendors rented out their stalls to others. Once that happened, more and more people started setting up stalls all along the thoroughfare in Fort Kochi. And now things have taken a turn for the worse,” he said.Melvin highlighted how the benches, installed by CSML, along the footpath around the Parade Ground have been broken or dismantled by the vendors to make way for their stalls.
According to Raigon Stanley, director of The Grey Book Museum and Archives, which has the largest collection of photo archives of Kochi, illegal vendors are growing every year.
“They turn walkways into messy markets that hide the scenic sea view. The beach walkway, with great views of the Arabian Sea, is now spoiled by temporary stalls. The Kochi corporation gave decent shops to legal vendors, but many are empty and falling apart. This makes things worse,” he said.
Raigon also pointed out that the lack of litter bins has led to the Beach walkway getting polluted with plastics.
He said, “Even the Kochi corporation dumps garbage on the sea-facing walls of Bastion Bungalow, now the District Heritage Museum. When the corporation does that, how can we go and ask the vendors not to dump waste?”
According to Jacob Joju, a Fort Kochi resident, for the vendors, nothing matters. “The St Francis Church area, which is a no-vending zone controlled by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), has roadside vendors crowding the church front. “These encroachments break the Heritage Act,” he added.
To drive home the seriousness of the violations happening at Fort Kochi, Raigon highlights a recent incident when a migrant vendor sat on an important Portuguese stone relic to sell goods. “This is unacceptable. We urge the police and ASI to take strict action,” he added.
Another issue that Jacob highlighted was the bane of the illegal autorickshaw stand. “They have removed the railing right behind the Chinese Fishing nets and set up an unofficial stand. They even act as guides!! They neither have the licence nor the expertise,” he added.
Meanwhile, when contacted, Shiny Mathew, Fort Kochi councillor, agreed that the situation is grave indeed. “However, we can do nothing about it until the rental committee, which has representatives from all the parties and other stakeholders, holds a meeting and allocates the kiosks that have been built by CSML to the vendors,” she said.