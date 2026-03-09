Roadside vendors invade scenic Fort Kochi

KOCHI: When it comes to Fort Kochi, the famous idiom ‘fence eating the crop’ applies very aptly! Fort Kochi’s charm as a heritage tourism destination is being eroded by the cancer of vote bank politics. Politics that has led to a deluge of roadside vendors, which, in turn, is causing foreign tourists to gradually ditch Fort Kochi as a preferred destination, claim homestay owners.

In the past, taking a turn along the cobbled paths and roads at Fort Kochi was like going back in time. The colonial-era buildings, churches, Chinese fishing nets and other monuments, in addition to the beach, held the tourists in awe.

“But now, the place that was famous for its unique, blended heritage of Chinese, Jewish, Arab, and European influences has now been taken over by unsightly monstrosities called colloquially ‘pettykadas’,” said a concerned resident of Fort Kochi who sought anonymity, fearing a backlash from the vendors who he alleges have ties with the local goons.

They have become a menace, said Melvin Joseph, vice president of Kerala Latin Catholic Association’s (KLCA) Fort Kochi unit. “All footpaths in Fort Kochi have been encroached by the roadside vendors. The situation is such that visitors have to walk on the road while sightseeing. We have been asking the authorities at Kochi corporation to take measures to curb the menace,” he added.