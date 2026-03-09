RPF probes alleged stone-pelting at Thiruvananthapuram-Mangaluru Vande Bharat Express

KOCHI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has launched an investigation into the alleged pelting of stones at the Vande Bharat Express on Saturday night. The incident occurred as the train was passing between Aluva and Angamaly.

An RPF source said a window of the train was damaged during the attack, but no passengers were injured. The train, en route from Thiruvananthapuram to Mangaluru, was pelted around 7.10 pm, leaving scratches on the train’s body.

A case has been registered under Section 153 of the Railways Act for endangering the safety of persons travelling by railway through wilful act or omission.

An officer from the RPF’s Aluva unit said this is the second such incident in Ernakulam district. The latest attack comes two weeks after a 16-year-old boy from Kadavanthra was booked by the RPF at Ernakulam North for allegedly throwing a stone at Madurai–Guruvayur Express on February 20. Investigation revealed that the boy and a friend had a scuffle with strangers over smoking which led to the stone-pelting.