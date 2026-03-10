Kochi corporation facility to house 1,000 stray dogs coming up in Brahmapuram

KOCHI: To tackle the rising stray dog menace in the city, Kochi corporation plans to establish a dog shelter in Brahmapuram. Construction of the facility, that will house around 1,000 dogs, was inaugurated on Monday by Kochi mayor V K Minimol.
“The dog shelter will be built in keeping with Animal Welfare Board specifications. The aim is to reduce the number of dogs in the streets and ensure public safety. An adoption centre will function in conjunction with the shelter,” she said.
The stray dogs in the city will be shifted to the shelter after completing animal birth control (ABC) procedures. The shelter will have an observation block, post-operative block, quarantine block and a ward for dogs with disabilities. Each 185 sqm kennel will house 100 dogs. Facilities for cooking food and storing medicines for dogs, as well as CCTV surveillance, will also be set up near the shelter.
“The project will be implemented in phases. Initially, we will complete work on the kennels on an acre of land. The tender proceedings have been completed, and work has begun. The construction of other facilities will be carried out in the second phase. Five acres of land will be utilised for the shelter and the ABC unit,” said Seena Gokulan, chairperson of the health standing committee.
The facility was included in the 50-day action plan announced by the mayor after assuming office.
The corporation budget allocated `3 crore for the project, which includes improving facilities at the ABC hospital, shelters, and a modern animal crematorium. The civic body has also allocated `1 crore from its plan fund for the project.
“We will soon appoint more staff to run the ABC unit and dog shelter. More trained dog catchers will be appointed to ensure the smooth functioning of the facility,” Seena added.