PM Visit: Traffic curbs in Kochi on March 10 and 11

KOCHI: In connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kochi on Wednesday, the police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions within the city.

According to the city police, restrictions will be in place from noon to 4 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday at Naval Base, Thevara, M G Road, Atlantis, Ravipuram, Pallimukku, Jose Junction, BTH Road, Park Avenue Road, Shanmugham Road, Marine Drive, High Court Junction, Banerjee Road, Kacheripady, Kaloor, and Palarivattom.

Traffic will be restricted on the Cheranalloor-Vyttila and the Kalamassery-Edappally route.

Regulations/diversions for heavy vehicles

Vehicles from Fort Kochi/Mattancherry to Ernakulam and Kakkanad/Aluva will be diverted at BOT East Junction and have to proceed via Kundannoor, Vyttila, and Edappally along NH 66. Vehicles moving from Aluva/Kakkanad to Fort Kochi/Mattancherry should take the Edappally-Kundannoor-BOT East-Thoppumpady route