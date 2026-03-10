PM Visit: Traffic curbs in Kochi on March 10 and 11

KOCHI: In connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kochi on Wednesday, the police have announced traffic restrictions and diversions within the city.
According to the city police, restrictions will be in place from noon to 4 pm on Tuesday and Wednesday at Naval Base, Thevara, M G Road, Atlantis, Ravipuram, Pallimukku, Jose Junction, BTH Road, Park Avenue Road, Shanmugham Road, Marine Drive, High Court Junction, Banerjee Road, Kacheripady, Kaloor, and Palarivattom.
Traffic will be restricted on the Cheranalloor-Vyttila and the Kalamassery-Edappally route.
Regulations/diversions for heavy vehicles
Vehicles from Fort Kochi/Mattancherry to Ernakulam and Kakkanad/Aluva will be diverted at BOT East Junction and have to proceed via Kundannoor, Vyttila, and Edappally along NH 66. Vehicles moving from Aluva/Kakkanad to Fort Kochi/Mattancherry should take the Edappally-Kundannoor-BOT East-Thoppumpady route
Light motor vehicles
Vehicles from Fort Kochi should proceed via BOT East, Thevara Ferry Jn, Mattammal, Panampilly Nagar South, Manorama Jn, Kadavanthra and Vyttila to reach Edappally
Vehicles from Bolgatty need to take the Chathiath Jn-Pachalam overbridge-Pottakuzhi-Mamangalam-Edappally route
Vehicles proceeding from High Court to Fort Kochi must head to Madhava Pharmacy Jn to reach DCC Jn and then proceed via Iyyattil Jn, Chittoor Road, Valanjambalam, Manorama Jn, and Panampilly Nagar
Special parking areas have been arranged for vehicles attending the prime minister’s event. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the city from 10 pm on Tuesday until the visit concludes
Facilities will be arranged to allow emergency vehicles, such as ambulances and fire and rescue services