Former Navy officer takes on maladies with ‘mala'

For Lieutenant Commander Jayasree S Unni (retd), a mala or garland is more than just a string of flowers. It is the result of an intricate process in which the mind and hands converge in quiet focus.
The process, she says, is as vital as the outcome. Drawing from thirteen years of service in the Navy and her academic training at NIT and IIM Ahmedabad, Jayasree has woven together the traditional art of garlands with psychology, career guidance and entrepreneurship to initiate the ‘MakeAMala’ project.
As the name suggests, the initiative is a simple one: make garlands as a group wellness activity. Kadavanthra-based Jayasree’s family belongs to the Pushpaka Unni community, traditionally known for expertise in floral arts and temple services. “I hope to transform this heritage into a psychological practice,” she says.
The idea of hosting workshops arose from personal challenges that cropped up when Jayasree returned to civilian life. “Years of physical absence had created a sense of distance between me and my loved ones,” she recalls.
Jayasree took a cue from her mother, Seema, who resorted to mala-making to cut-off from negativities in life. “It is a craft she had practised since childhood while preparing temple offerings. However, the process helps her calm down and quietly reboot,” says Jayasree, adding that this realisation shaped her vision.
“The idea came from wanting to offer an avenue to pause. I wanted to prioritise mental wellness and create awareness. That is how MakeAMala emerged.”
Jayasree views mala-making as a form of art therapy and is currently conducting research on its influence on the psychological domain. “We seek to build a foundation to bridge the gap between the need for therapy and the stigma around it. Self-help is often the best help. We aim to strengthen people’s mental resilience,” she says.
Mala-making, she explains, works much like other art therapies involving painting, embroidery or knitting, which help relieve stress and improve focus.
Wing Commander Mohana Chandrika (retd), a psychologist who has participated in MakeAMala workshops, backs Jayasree’s take. “Certain artforms calm the psyche and soothe the mind. They relieve stress and boost positivity,” she says.
“Psychomotor skills involve both the hands and the mind. The fragrance of flowers uplifts mood and the repeated process improves concentration. Regular practice can sharpen attention and encourage emotional balance.”
She also points out that crafts like mala-making naturally encourage a digital detox. “When you perform a task, you must focus. Without focus you cannot perform. This craft demands patience and attention,” she says.
Mohana adds that changing family structures have reduced spaces for open conversation. “Many struggle to find a non-judgemental listener. Initiatives like MakeAMala offer a space for free communication and a healthy outlet for pent-up emotions,” she says.
The first MakeAMala session was held at IIM Ahmedabad on last year’s Women’s Day. Since then, Jayasree notes, the workshops have been drawing encouraging participation from people across age groups.
Jayasree’s adds that her vision is to build a pan-Indian and global network offering psychological support, career guidance and opportunities for women, students, artists and craftspeople. “MakeAMala will soon be registered as a foundation. “A mala is temporary,” she says. “It is made in the morning and fades by evening. This is how most of our worries and problems are. That’s the larger message here.”