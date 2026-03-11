Former Navy officer takes on maladies with ‘mala'

For Lieutenant Commander Jayasree S Unni (retd), a mala or garland is more than just a string of flowers. It is the result of an intricate process in which the mind and hands converge in quiet focus.

The process, she says, is as vital as the outcome. Drawing from thirteen years of service in the Navy and her academic training at NIT and IIM Ahmedabad, Jayasree has woven together the traditional art of garlands with psychology, career guidance and entrepreneurship to initiate the ‘MakeAMala’ project.

As the name suggests, the initiative is a simple one: make garlands as a group wellness activity. Kadavanthra-based Jayasree’s family belongs to the Pushpaka Unni community, traditionally known for expertise in floral arts and temple services. “I hope to transform this heritage into a psychological practice,” she says.

The idea of hosting workshops arose from personal challenges that cropped up when Jayasree returned to civilian life. “Years of physical absence had created a sense of distance between me and my loved ones,” she recalls.

Jayasree took a cue from her mother, Seema, who resorted to mala-making to cut-off from negativities in life. “It is a craft she had practised since childhood while preparing temple offerings. However, the process helps her calm down and quietly reboot,” says Jayasree, adding that this realisation shaped her vision.