Nod to regularise 214 contract, daily-wage staff at Ernakulam medical college

KOCHI: The state cabinet on Tuesday decided to regularise 214 contract and daily-wage employees working at Government Medical College, Kalamassery, bringing relief to workers who have been in uncertainty for years after the institution was taken over by the state government.

The employees will be absorbed into posts created earlier for contract and daily-wage staff when the government took over the Kochi Cooperative Medical College from the cooperative sector. In 2016, the government had created 315 posts to accommodate such employees, many of whom had been working continuously since 2013 without service breaks.

“It is heartening that the government could bring relief to employees who had been facing uncertainty for years since the medical college was taken over,” Industries Minister P Rajeeve said.