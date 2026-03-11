Qatar, Kuwait resume flight services

Qatar Airways resumed its service, with flight QR 516 from Doha arriving at Kochi at 5.20pm, marking the airline’s return to the sector after temporary suspensions of operations in view of the conflict. Meanwhile, Kuwait Airways, too, operated its first service to Kochi since February 28. The flight from Kuwait landed at 7.20pm and returned the same evening at 9.20pm.

Given recent escalations in the ongoing conflict, airspace closures are likely and so are flight disruptions. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for updates before proceeding to the airport.

In the event of cancellations, airlines are expected to offer re-booking options or refunds in line with prevailing Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms.