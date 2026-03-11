Qatar, Kuwait resume flight services

KOCHI: Amid tensions in West Asia, flights between Kochi and several Gulf destinations continued to operate on Tuesday. Kochi airport officials said 16 arrivals and 14 departures were scheduled in the West Asia sector, connecting Kochi with key cities in the Gulf.
Air India Express accounted for the highest number of services with five flights, followed by Air Arabia, Emirates, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, Oman Air and Saudia with four each. Akasa Air and Kuwait Airways operated two services each. The steady number of services reflect a gradual normalisation of flight movements in Kochi-West Asia sector after recent disruptions.
Qatar Airways resumed its service, with flight QR 516 from Doha arriving at Kochi at 5.20pm, marking the airline’s return to the sector after temporary suspensions of operations in view of the conflict. Meanwhile, Kuwait Airways, too, operated its first service to Kochi since February 28. The flight from Kuwait landed at 7.20pm and returned the same evening at 9.20pm.
Given recent escalations in the ongoing conflict, airspace closures are likely and so are flight disruptions. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for updates before proceeding to the airport.
In the event of cancellations, airlines are expected to offer re-booking options or refunds in line with prevailing Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) norms.