Willingdon’s ‘dark patch’ to finally see light

KOCHI: In the heart of Willingdon Island, nestled between titan institutions such as the Southern Naval Command and the Port, and a new commercial corridor and eatery space, is a triangular patch of land that has descended into darkness.

“There are no streetlights here,” pointed out Jerome, a commuter.

Indeed, for the first 500 metres of the historic Bristow Road, which leads deeper into the island, there are not even streetlight poles to be found.

“And this is despite this stretch being the entrance to the larger expanse of the island, which comprises the Port, a railway terminus, a battery of shipping companies, and a clutch of top tier hotels. And also, 100-something families,” he added.

Interestingly, a rail line also runs parallel to the road, linking with the Cochin Harbour Terminus, an equally significant heritage building, which, as people mistakenly presume, is not non-functional.

On the same patch is also a canal, cutting both the road and the rail at a near 90-degree angle, before snaking its way further into the naval base.

“All of these screams for there being adequate lighting on this patch of land.

But there’s not,” said Ganesh, staff of a shipping firm in Kochi.

“It’s strange how authorities managed to overlook this particular stretch when setting up streetlights. They must have only passed through here during the day,” he quipped.

At night, the stretch is particularly hazardous as heavy trucks are often parked along both sides of the road. “With limited visibility, motorists passing through the area face considerable risk,” Jerome noted.

Local councillor Padmakumari T is not oblivious to the problem. She told TNIE that the issue was brought to the attention of multiple authorities. “But resolving it has been complicated due to jurisdictional factors,” she pointed out.