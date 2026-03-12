Appointed cultural curator of Kochi, Bose sets sights on ‘creative city’ tag

KOCHI: Assuming charge as the arts, design and cultural curator of Kochi, artist and Kochi-Muziris Biennale co-founder Bose Krishnamachari on Wednesday said he is looking forward to the day when Unesco recognises it as a ‘creative city’.

With that vision, Kochi corporation has joined hands with Bose, founding member and former president of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, to shape the cultural and design landscape of the city.

Bose assumed charge at an event held at the corporation office. It was attended by Hibi Eden MP, mayor V K Minimol, deputy mayor Deepak Joy, and other civic body officials.

“Making public spaces aesthetically user-friendly will assume top importance. Creating hygienic places, building people-friendly, people-conscious and woman-friendly areas, conversational spaces, and smaller libraries can be taken care of,” Bose told TNIE.